Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
For more information about
Marie Jenks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney
106 East Union Street
Punxsutawney, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Jenks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Hetager Jenks


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Hetager Jenks Obituary
Marie Hetager Jenks

Punxsutawney, PA - Marie H. Jenks, 96, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born August 29, 1922, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Kirsti (Skramstad) and Carl G. Hetager.

On June 19, 1946, she married Richard E. Jenks. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1999.

Marie was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney.

She was a graduate from the State Teacher's College of Indiana, PA with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics and worked as a teacher of home economics and Spanish.

Marie enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, gardening and weeding. She was a member of PEO, Jefferson County Republican Party, Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society, Punxsutawney Garden Club, Punxsutawney Community Concert Series, and Friends of the Library.

Surviving relatives include four children, Richard K. Jenks and wife Sharon of Richardson TX, John W. Jenks and wife Linda of Marlton, NJ, David E. Jenks of Fort Myers, FL, and Winston D. Jenks and wife Tricia of Katy, TX; eleven grandchildren, Richard L. Jenks, Robert W. Jenks, Susan L. Jenks, Andrew M. Jenks, John M. Jenks, Steven E. Jenks, Michael D. Jenks, Thomas C. Jenks, Sara C. Jenks, Kevin P. Jenks, and Timothy R. Jenks; thirteen great grandchildren, Alexander D. Jenks, Joshua S. Jenks, Wyatt N. Jenks, Skye L. Jenks, Shawn W. Wade, Tristan T. Wade, Summer L. Jenks, Madeleine E. Jenks, T. Hale Jenks, H. Augie Jenks, Bela Jenks, Greysen R. Jenks, and Madisen B. Jenks; three siblings, LeRoy G. Hetager, Lillian Kritsky, and Herman H. Hetager; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Karl K. Hetager.

Friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, 33 Hillcrest Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, 106 East Union Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, officiated by Pastor Nathan Royster.

Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Jenks, to the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, 106 East Union Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now