Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Motyl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie I. Motyl


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie I. Motyl Obituary
Marie I Motyl

Easton, MA - MARIE I. MOTYL (Nee Walter) of Easton, MA passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she is the daughter of Charles and Ida Walter, and the wife of the late Stanley Motyl. Her enjoyment came from traveling and being with her family. Marie was a home maker who worked at Sears prior to being a mother. Friends and family knew her as a person who loved to go shopping, drink a nice hot cup of coffee and would not hesitate to share her opinion. Marie would laugh with you, cry with you and most importantly support you in all that you do. All who met her know that she loved the Lord unconditionally. Earlier in her life, Marie was a faithful member of the Philadelphia Nazarene Church for many years, later continuing to serve the Lord at the Fellowship Alliance Church in New Jersey and most recently at the Liberty Baptist Church in Ma. Marie is the Loving and Supportive Mother of Donna Kidwell and Kim Clements. Loving Grandmother to Heather, James, Keith and Brian Pickup and to Ian J Clements. She is the Great Grandmother to Hailey, Hope and Hannah Pickup. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, April 25th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM Internment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville, PA. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now