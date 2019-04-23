|
Marie I Motyl
Easton, MA - MARIE I. MOTYL (Nee Walter) of Easton, MA passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she is the daughter of Charles and Ida Walter, and the wife of the late Stanley Motyl. Her enjoyment came from traveling and being with her family. Marie was a home maker who worked at Sears prior to being a mother. Friends and family knew her as a person who loved to go shopping, drink a nice hot cup of coffee and would not hesitate to share her opinion. Marie would laugh with you, cry with you and most importantly support you in all that you do. All who met her know that she loved the Lord unconditionally. Earlier in her life, Marie was a faithful member of the Philadelphia Nazarene Church for many years, later continuing to serve the Lord at the Fellowship Alliance Church in New Jersey and most recently at the Liberty Baptist Church in Ma. Marie is the Loving and Supportive Mother of Donna Kidwell and Kim Clements. Loving Grandmother to Heather, James, Keith and Brian Pickup and to Ian J Clements. She is the Great Grandmother to Hailey, Hope and Hannah Pickup. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, April 25th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM Internment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville, PA. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019