Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Saint Joachim Parish Annunciation Church
601 W Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joachim Parish Annunciation Church
601 W Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Mount Ephraim - 84, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1934, in Camden, NJ to the late Alfred A. DiNunzio and Theresa M. Strippoli. Marie was a parishioner of St. Joachim Parish, and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the "Sorority Girls" at Camden Catholic High School, Class of 1952. Marie was also the recording secretary of the Sons of Italy in Haddon Heights.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Nicholas J. Bonamassa, Sr.; sons Nicholas J. Bonamassa, Jr., and Mark A. Bonamassa. Marie is survived by her devoted son, Paul P, Bonamassa, Sr. (Carla); grandsons, Paul P. Bonamassa, Jr. (Chelsea) and Matthew Bonamassa; her siblings, Agnes, Charlie, Michael (deceased), Patricia, Roseanne, Jimmy (deceased), Alan, Linda, Denise, Loretta, and Kathleen (deceased); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, on Friday June 21, 2019, at Saint Joachim Parish Annunciation Church, 601 W Browning Rd, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. A viewing will be from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM, at the church. Burial will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, in Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the VFW Post Post 9563 Crescent Park Post, 52 Essex Ave, Bellmawr, NJ 08031-2425

Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.milanofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019
