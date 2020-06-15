Marie J. Hughes
Marie J. Hughes

(nee Eichenlaub) On June 14, 2020 of Clayton. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Owen J. Devoted mother of Veronica "Ronnie" (Rossetti) and the late Maryann Hughes. Loving grandmother of Annette Marie and Marissa Elizabeth. Dear sister of Joseph Eichenlaub and Anna LeFevre. Loved by nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 7:00-9:00 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
