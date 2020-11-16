1/1
Marie L. Fietto
1931 - 2020
Marie L. Fietto

Deptford - Marie L. Fietto (nee Nordaby), on November 14, 2020, of Deptford; formerly of Camden. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Fietto. Devoted mother of Shirley (Anthony) Cantagallo and Steve, Michael and Paul (Angela) Nordaby. Loving grandmother of 12, cherished great grandmother of 17, and dear sister of Peggy, Cathy, Joe, and Frank "Buddy". Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marie was a devout Catholic. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. There will be a Funeral Mass at 11am Wednesday morning at St. Mary's RC Church, 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester, NJ 08030. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie's name to Catholic Charities, 1845 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ, 08103. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
