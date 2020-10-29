Marie LaRosa
Cherry Hill - Marie LaRosa (nee Kachulis), of Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on October 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Fred LaRosa. Loving mother of Fred LaRosa, Robert LaRosa (Deborah), Anthony LaRosa (Dana), and Sophia LaRosa-Krivy (Howard). Loving grandmother of Sabrina, Natalie, Alexa, Anthony, Michael, Vincent, Brianna, and Marissa. Marie is predeceased by her siblings Joseph Kachulis, Genevieve Portella, Ruth Zastowney, and Stanley Kachulis. Marie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday, November 2, from 10 AM to 12 PM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be at 1 PM at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment will be private. In leiu of flowers, a donation can be made in Marie's name to the Philadelphia Delaware Valley Chapter of the Chron's and Colitis Foundation, at https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/philadelphia
or to the American Cancer Society
at https://donate3.cancer.org
.