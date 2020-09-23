1/
Marie Louise Wilcox
1929 - 2020
Marie Louise Wilcox

Of Rocky Mount, NC - (nee Venters) December 21, 1929 - September 22, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce Marie Wilcox passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Marie lived in Rocky Mt. North Carolina and was previously a resident of Marlton New Jersey for many years. Beloved wife to the late Frank Wilcox. Devoted mother to Linda Lauk (Robert), Mary Wilcox Thursby (David), and the late Frank Wilcox (Patricia). Loving grandmother to Jacquie Hampshire (Tim), Dawn Wilcox, Marie Wilcox, Linda Lorrilliere (Derek), Tina Wilcox, Colton Paz-Narron (Marco), Gunner Narron-Adams (Scott), David Thursby II, and her step grandson Chris Lattiere and family. Proud great grandmother to Brittany, Morgan, Timmy, Dylan, Hayden, and Jessica. Great, great grandmother to Bryson. Marie took great pride in taking care of her family and had a special way of making everyone feel welcome. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. A private graveside service will be held at Locustwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
