Marie M. Hall
Evesham - Marie M. Hall (nee Mancini), of Evesham passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of G. William Hall for 66 years. Devoted mother of Kathleen Hall-Olsen (James), William Hall (Terri), Patrick Hall (Cheryl), Jean Marie Gallo (Anthony), and Andrew Hall. Dear sister of Caroline Cattani, Lorraine Holroyd, Albert Mancini (MaryAnn), and the late Eileen Koch. Loving grandmother of Ashley Dougherty (Michael), Alexandra Adams (Gary), William Hall Jr.(Jesica), Michael Hall (Samantha), Daniel Hall (Ashley), Eamon Hall (Samantha), Tara Robertson (Samuel), Olivia Gallo, and Caroline Gallo. Devoted great-grandmother of 7.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday, April 9, from 6pm to 8pm at Bradley Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 9:15am to 10:15am at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 349 Evesboro-Medford Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30am at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's name to The Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08105.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019