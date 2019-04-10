Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
560 Walton Ave
Mt. Laurel, NJ
View Map
Marie M. Sanchirico


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie M. Sanchirico Obituary
Marie M. Sanchirico

Marlton - (nee DiTaranto) On April 6, 2019 Age 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Morris J. Sanchirico. Dear mother of Mark J. (Cynthia) Sanchirico and Mauro J. (Annette) Sanchirico. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Mauro, III (fiancée Amy), Mark and Nicole. Also survived by her dear niece & best friend Maria LaPella, along with many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends at Village Greenes. Marie is predeceased by her beloved brothers and sisters, Joseph, Antoinette, Andrew, Kathryn, Anna, Rosa, Thomas and Delores.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewings on Friday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Saturday morning from 8:00am to 9:00am all at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:00am at St. John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's memory to , P.O. Box 3704, Memphis TN 38103 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
