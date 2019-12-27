|
|
Marie Priscilla Bentz
Marlton - Marie Priscilla Bentz (known to everyone as Priscilla), passed away early December 26, 2019 due to natural causes. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1932, to Andrew and Mary Csorba, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, George "Whitey" Bentz, her sisters, Helen Nagy, and Joan Csorba, and her brothers Andy Csorba and Steve Csorba. She was the loving mother of George, Thomas (Susan), and Raymond (Gwenn), and grandmother to Andrew (Christina), and Michael. Marie raised her family in Bordentown and Burlington, New Jersey, and she and her husband operated Mall Cleaners in Cherry Hill, New Jersey for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Parish, 349 Evesboro Medford Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be at 10:30 at the church. Interment will follow at Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019