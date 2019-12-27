Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Parish
349 Evesboro Medford Road
Marlton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Parish
349 Evesboro Medford Road
Marlton, NJ
Marlton - Marie Priscilla Bentz (known to everyone as Priscilla), passed away early December 26, 2019 due to natural causes. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1932, to Andrew and Mary Csorba, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, George "Whitey" Bentz, her sisters, Helen Nagy, and Joan Csorba, and her brothers Andy Csorba and Steve Csorba. She was the loving mother of George, Thomas (Susan), and Raymond (Gwenn), and grandmother to Andrew (Christina), and Michael. Marie raised her family in Bordentown and Burlington, New Jersey, and she and her husband operated Mall Cleaners in Cherry Hill, New Jersey for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Parish, 349 Evesboro Medford Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be at 10:30 at the church. Interment will follow at Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
