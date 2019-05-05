|
Marie Romaine
Barrington - On April 29, 2019, Marie Anne Romaine (nee Cusick) passed away. A longtime resident of the Fairview section of Camden before moving to Barrington, Marie served in the Women's Army Air Corps during World War II. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Angelo; her parents, Thomas and Emma Cusick; her brothers, Robert and Thomas Cusick and her sister, Margaret Wild. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment with her husband at Lakeview Memorial Park will take place privately at her request. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019