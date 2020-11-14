Mom, you are loved more than we can express and will be missed beyond words. But it is time for you to rest now and be reunited with our Lord and Dad, Colin and Ryan and the rest of all those in heaven welcoming you with open arms. You have been the BEST mom, mom-mom, Gigi, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. RIP mom...until we see each other again❤❤

Karen Fitzpatrick

Daughter