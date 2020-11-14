1/1
Marie Rose Fitzpatrick
1937 - 2020
Marie Rose Fitzpatrick

Gloucester City - On November 10, 2020. Age 83. Surrounded by her loving family, Marie went home to Our Lord. Born in West Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Emily (Robinson) Cooper. Loving mother of Karen Fitzpatrick (Sharon), Mary Elliott (Joe), Anne Harter (Gary) and Kathleen Fitzpatrick. Cherished grandmother of Sean Saunders (Kristie), David Saunders (Bianca), Ian Harter, Adele Robinson; great grandmother of Harper, Morgan and Olive; sister of, Catherine Litle, Jeanne Bowersox, Carol Miller; sister-in-law of Anna Cooper. Marie was predeceased by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Fitzpatrick, grandsons, Colin Fitzpatrick and Ryan Harter, her brother, James Cooper and sisters, Patricia Snyder, Dolores Sharpe and Barbara Surdak.

Marie was a graduate of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia and of Misericordia Nursing School in Philadelphia, PA. She worked as an RN for many years at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ and for Dr. Brennan in Gloucester City. Prior to retiring in 2001, Marie worked at Girard / St. Joseph's Hospital in Philadelphia. Marie was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Parish in Gloucester City for over 60 years. She was a woman of strong faith, love of her family and an enormous source of strength for many. Her sense of adventure lead her to take numerous trips around the United States and Europe…. Memories she always cherished ! Marie was a member of the St. Mary's Saints and Singers, St. Mary's Grammar School PTA and volunteered as a gym teacher at St. Mary's Grammar School. She was also lovingly known as the "neighborhood" nurse.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 from 9:45 AM to 11:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Marie's Mass of Christian Burial will be available on livestream on Saint Mary's Church Gloucester City Facebook page. Please observe social distancing guidelines and Masks are required in church and at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marie to the Saint Mary's Church Special Fund, 420 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please write Marie R. Fitzpatrick in memo.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Marie Rose Fitzpatrick. Funeral Arrangements and Inquires through:

McCann-Healey Funeral Home

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142



Published in Courier Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your lovely mother. Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a beautiful lady inside and out. It is very evident by the fine family she raised. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I am certain she was happy with all of the family being with her during this time.
RuthAnn Ulbin
November 14, 2020
The Centerpiece of our familyd
Mom, you are loved more than we can express and will be missed beyond words. But it is time for you to rest now and be reunited with our Lord and Dad, Colin and Ryan and the rest of all those in heaven welcoming you with open arms. You have been the BEST mom, mom-mom, Gigi, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. RIP mom...until we see each other again❤❤
Karen Fitzpatrick
Daughter
