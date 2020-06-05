Marie Scappa
1919 - 2020
Marie Scappa

Moorestown, NJ - Marie Scappa passed away peacefully in her sleep at CareOne of Moorestown on June 4, 2020 at the age of 101. A lifelong resident of Moorestown, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scappa, and by her six siblings. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Scappa of Fort Myers, FL, as well as by 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Marie's greatest pleasure was spending time with family and close friends. In addition, she enjoyed attending daily Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, bus trips to the Atlantic City Casinos, and watching Philadelphia Phillies baseball games.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a future date, to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Burlington County Animal Alliance, https://bcaaofnj.org/donate/ or to

your local Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
