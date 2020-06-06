Marie T. Jermyn
On June 4, 2020, Marie (nee Hines), age 85, formerly of Oaklyn, Haddon Heights and Ocean City, NJ. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Jermyn; her son, David Parks; and her grandson, Michael Boyle. She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Patricia Boyle and Kathleen (Frank) Cowden; her sons, William (Fiancee, Beth) Parks and Steve (Betty) Parks; her grandchildren, Jeremiah (Nancy), Jennifer (Michael), Steven (Cori), Rebecca, Jessica, Amy (Anthony), David and Amanda (Tom) as well as 9 great grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and final interment will be conducted privately. Arr. Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.