Marie T. Kolleck
Washington Twp. - December 7, 1935 - March 8, 2020
Marie T. Kolleck passed away at home in Sewell, NJ. She was a retired art teacher and supervisor in Gloucester County, Haddonfield, and Cherry Hill New Jersey. Her paintings were exhibited at the Haddonfield Fortnightly and Cherry Hill Art League. As an artist she sold many of her works and was also featured in local news for her creations.
Marie was born in Broomall, PA. She graduated from Haverford High School in Pennsylvania. She graduated Philadelphia College of Art having earned BFA and BA degrees. She worked in advertising prior to going into teaching. Marie was actively involved in Christian ministry and taught bible in her church in Cherry Hill and Medford, NJ, which was her passion.
Marie was married to Rudolph C. Kolleck for 43 years before he passed away. They have two children, Karen Kolleck and Jennifer Kolleck-Hames, and two grandchildren, Joshua Hames and Melissa (Andrew) VanDeventer and two great grandchildren. Marie was one of four children of Leonard R. and Marie Hecker. She is survived by one sister, Doris. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Leonard R. and Marie (McDonnell) Hecker, a sister, Jeanne and her brother Leonard.
Services will be private. A celebration of Marie's life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020