Marie Teresa Anello
Gloucester City - On October 2, 2019, a resident of Gloucester City, NJ for more than 60 years, age 90. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Frank Anello. Loving mother of Diane Kelly (Bill) and Barbara McHugh (Kevin). Marie Teresa "Ta" was the cherished grandmother of William, Brian, Patrick, Meghan and Caitlin and great grandmother of Finley, Finnegan and baby girl Kalustyan. Loving sister to Rose Stirner and the late Beatrice and Anthony Paparo. A consummate mother and homemaker, Teresa devoted her life to her family. She was an excellent cook and prepared countless Italian Sunday dinners for her family over the years. She loved yard sales and was an avid collector especially of decorative plates and cook books. Her greatest treasures were her daughters and grandchildren whom she embraced whenever she had the opportunity. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Woodbury Mews and Bayada Hospice for their loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday evening (October 7, 2019) between 6:30 and 8:00 PM at Etherington-Creran Funeral Home 700 Powell Street Gloucester City, NJ and again Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St Mary's RC Church 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at the Church. Interment to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Monsignor Lucitt's "The Needy Children's Christmas Fund Corporation," P.O. Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030 and Bayada Hospice, 603 North Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at (www.etheringtonfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019