Services
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Etherington-Creran Funeral Home
700 Powell Street
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Mary's RC Church
426 Monmouth Street
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's RC Church
426 Monmouth Street
Gloucester City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Anello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Teresa Anello


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Teresa Anello Obituary
Marie Teresa Anello

Gloucester City - On October 2, 2019, a resident of Gloucester City, NJ for more than 60 years, age 90. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Frank Anello. Loving mother of Diane Kelly (Bill) and Barbara McHugh (Kevin). Marie Teresa "Ta" was the cherished grandmother of William, Brian, Patrick, Meghan and Caitlin and great grandmother of Finley, Finnegan and baby girl Kalustyan. Loving sister to Rose Stirner and the late Beatrice and Anthony Paparo. A consummate mother and homemaker, Teresa devoted her life to her family. She was an excellent cook and prepared countless Italian Sunday dinners for her family over the years. She loved yard sales and was an avid collector especially of decorative plates and cook books. Her greatest treasures were her daughters and grandchildren whom she embraced whenever she had the opportunity. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Woodbury Mews and Bayada Hospice for their loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday evening (October 7, 2019) between 6:30 and 8:00 PM at Etherington-Creran Funeral Home 700 Powell Street Gloucester City, NJ and again Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St Mary's RC Church 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at the Church. Interment to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Monsignor Lucitt's "The Needy Children's Christmas Fund Corporation," P.O. Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030 and Bayada Hospice, 603 North Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at (www.etheringtonfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now