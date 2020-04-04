|
Marie Theresa Morris
Marie Theresa Morris passed away on March 28th, 2020 at the age of 77.
Marie is survived by her 4 sons, John(Connie) Mike(Deb Schroth) Chuck, Rick(Dawn), and her sister Patricia Johnson(Carl).
Marie is predeceased by her mother Lucy DiBenedetto, father Giovanni DiBenedetto, brother CPL John S. DiBenedetto USMC.
Marie is lovingly remembered by her 3 grandchildren, Ashley, Jeremy, and Michael, 2 nieces Kimberlee Pastva(Joseph), Holly Morrison(Crissy), and 3 great nephews, Joseph, John, and Jack.
Marie was born in Camden, NJ on September 13, 1942, she was a lifelong resident of Cinnaminson NJ. Marie worked for over 20 years at Devoe Coatings company in Pennsauken, NJ as a production scheduler.
Marie enjoyed volunteering at the food bank SHARE, she enjoyed walking, spending time with her grandchildren, trips to the casino, she also enjoyed going to the mall on the senior bus, and setting up lunches, and holiday parties for them.Services for Marie will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, 4704 Greenwich Ln, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.
