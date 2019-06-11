Services
Givnish Funeral Homes
398 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 452-5090
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Homes
398 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Lakes Church
40 Jackson Road
Medford, NJ
Medford - Marie Vorlicek (nee Spratt), 67, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Donegal, Ireland to the late John and Philomena Spratt (nee Kerrigan). Dear wife to Robert Vorlicek for 44 years. Loving mother to Robert Vorlicek (Christina) and Kristin Broderick (Brian). Grandmother to Alexandra, Liam, Ava, Ashley, Ronan, and Robert. Beloved sister to Sean, Michael, Paul and Elizabeth. She was predeceased by her siblings Charles, Philip, and Rosemarie.

Marie was proud to be born in Ireland, but even more proud to be an American. She was passionate about being a wife, mother, grandmother, and nurse.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 6 pm to 9 pm at Givnish Funeral Home of Marlton, 398 E. Main Street. Her funeral mass will follow on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 am at St. Mary's of the Lakes Church in Medford, 40 Jackson Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute,www.afcri.upenn.edu. To share your favorite memories of Marie, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
