In Loving Memory of
Marilyn Anne Reichenbach
3/3/2019
You became a wonderful part of my life, an unexpected part of my heart, and an
improvement to the woman I stand. No one will ever understand the connection
that you and I developed. I was more than your caretaker and your friend. When you told me you needed me and to lay in the hospital bed with you and King Crown, I knew we felt the same. When you told me that you loved me, hugged
me, and not to let "others hurt me", I knew you cared about me. I thank you for teaching me patience, and to slow down when I speak. Thank you for making me laugh and the endless jokes that I will never forget. Thank you for singing to me
every day and having our endless "air flight miles". Because of you I am a better woman than I was before I met you. I will never forget you, and you will live on with my footprints. You are a wonderful person. XOXOX
R.I.P Good bye. I'll miss you.
Katrina Lynn Chase
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019