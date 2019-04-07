Resources
Marilyn Anne Reichenbach

Marilyn Anne Reichenbach

3/3/2019

You became a wonderful part of my life, an unexpected part of my heart, and an

improvement to the woman I stand. No one will ever understand the connection

that you and I developed. I was more than your caretaker and your friend. When you told me you needed me and to lay in the hospital bed with you and King Crown, I knew we felt the same. When you told me that you loved me, hugged

me, and not to let "others hurt me", I knew you cared about me. I thank you for teaching me patience, and to slow down when I speak. Thank you for making me laugh and the endless jokes that I will never forget. Thank you for singing to me

every day and having our endless "air flight miles". Because of you I am a better woman than I was before I met you. I will never forget you, and you will live on with my footprints. You are a wonderful person. XOXOX







R.I.P Good bye. I'll miss you.

Katrina Lynn Chase
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019
