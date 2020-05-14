Services
May Funeral Home
1001 S. 4th St.
Camden, NJ 08103
856-541-0494
Viewing
Monday, May 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
May Funeral Home
4705 Haverford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Service
Private
May Funeral Home
Marilyn J Clark

Marilyn J Clark Obituary
Marilyn J, Clark

Camden, NJ - was granted healing & rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at age 70. She is survived by her children, Shiree Clark, Jeanne Clark, Rachquel (Daryl) Briggs, LaCoyia (Earl) Clark and Craig (Jen) Clark; twenty-five grandchildren & thirteen great grandchildren; eight siblings Agatha Fuller, Paullette Muse, Albert Muse, Lorraine (Joe) Roberts, Rose (Benny) Pritchett, Arline (George) Drennon, Dawn (Jim) Carrington and Fred Muse. Public Viewing, Monday, May 18th - 4pm to 6pm at May Funeral Home 4705 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. Private Service - Tuesday, May 19th and Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in remembrance of Marilyn Clark to New Life Ministries, 1721 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ 08103. Arrangements by May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 14 to May 16, 2020
