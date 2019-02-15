|
Marilyn J. Fitzgerald
Voorhees - Marilyn J Fitzgerald (nee Burger) passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 age 76 years. Marilyn is predeceased by her beloved husband John, sister Florence Gruber and parents Sigmund and Sadie Burger. She is survived by loving nephews Steven (Sharon) Gruber, David Gruber (John Walsh), great-niece Jessica (Zack) Townsend and great-nephew Zach Gruber. Marilyn also leaves behind a multitude of friends and family in the Bahamas and Florida where she spent many years between.
Marilyn graduated from CUNY and went on to begin a career with commercial airlines which afforded her opportunities to travel and diligently keep in touch with various family and friends who lived all over; something that was very important to Marilyn throughout her life. While on vacation to the Bahamas, Marilyn met her husband John and was married in 1969. Marilyn and John lived in various locations in the Bahamas and South Florida before finally settling in Exuma, Bahamas; John's birthplace. She loved Bahamian history, its people and culture. Marilyn loved to dance and promoted native Bahamian dance culture; her favorite being the 'Rake n' Scrape'. She lived in Exuma, Bahamas for many years, even long after her husband's death and loved the island. Marilyn was known as a force of nature, she was outgoing and gregarious, loved theater, dancing, singing and valued new experiences and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Marilyn at Blake-Doyle.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 15, 2019