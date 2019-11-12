Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. Regan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn L. Regan Obituary
Marilyn L. Regan

Winslow Twp. - Marilyn L. Regan (nee Johnson), age 66, of Winslow Twp. NJ, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Regan. Loving mother of Julie (Thomas) Reiter, Matthew (Valerie) Regan, and Kathleen (Richard) Worrell. Proud grandmother of 7. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her brothers Leonard Mark (Linda) Johnson and Eric (Sandra) Johnson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was born in Camden, NJ, and was a longtime resident of Winslow Twp., NJ. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Kessler Hospital for many years, before going on to work for Virtua and Garden State Pulmonary Associates. Marilyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed sailing. She loved her dog Sophie, but she most loved spending time with her grandkids.

A viewing will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A family eulogy and time for remembrance will begin at 1:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Marilyn's name to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -