Marilyn M. Gaymon

Marilyn M. Gaymon

Cherry Hill - Marilyn Gaymon, 70, of Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Beloved mother of Jamie Gaymon. Survived by her devoted sisters Frances

Gaymon Shaw (John) and Feleta Gaymon Owens. Proud aunt of Monique Owens Thomas, Simone Owens, Frank Truitt, Jr. and Terrence Owens. Great aunt to Zion Fortune, Diamond Truitt and Alaya Truitt. Special friends Val Davis, Fay Chatman, Fernanda Smith and Kenneth Jones, and a host of relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held this Saturday July 18th 11am at May Funeral Home 4522 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ. Ministry Of Comfort Entrusted To May Funeral Home. mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
May Funeral Home
May Funeral Home
4522 Westfield Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 665-0555
