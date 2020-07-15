Marilyn M. Gaymon
Cherry Hill - Marilyn Gaymon, 70, of Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Beloved mother of Jamie Gaymon. Survived by her devoted sisters Frances
Gaymon Shaw (John) and Feleta Gaymon Owens. Proud aunt of Monique Owens Thomas, Simone Owens, Frank Truitt, Jr. and Terrence Owens. Great aunt to Zion Fortune, Diamond Truitt and Alaya Truitt. Special friends Val Davis, Fay Chatman, Fernanda Smith and Kenneth Jones, and a host of relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held this Saturday July 18th 11am at May Funeral Home 4522 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ.