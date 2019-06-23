Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Marilynne Seddon Jones


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilynne Seddon Jones Obituary
Marilynne Seddon Jones

Sewell - Marilynne Seddon Jones, of Sewell, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was 71.

Family

Marilynne is the beloved wife of Ken Jones; loving mother of Stacey (Jack) McKeever and Jonathan (Tracy) Hand; loving grandmother of Kaitlyn (Richard) Dugan, Hannah & Abigale Farrow & Jonathan Hand, Jr.; great grandmother of Kyah Dugan; dear sister of Joe & Bruce Seddon.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marilynne's visitation on Wednesday after 9:00 AM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 34 Hunter Street Woodbury, where her Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 or too www.tackleals.com; click on view all team; Marilynne Jones team is number 27; to donate click the donate button.

www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019
