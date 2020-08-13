Marina R. Shook
Cherry Hill - SHOOK-
Marina R. (nee Karamarouthi), age 75 of Cherry Hill on August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack. Devoted mother of Alexia (Eli) Sakellakis of Paramus and Arsinoe (Ross) Feld of Voorhees. Loving grandmother of Marina, Michael and Brody. Dear sister of Stavros (Anna) Karamarouthi of Greece. The family will receive friends Monday 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill. Interment private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Restoration Project, 615 Mercer St. Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or the Food Bank of South Jersey, 1501 John Tipton Blvd. Pennsauken, NJ 08110. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com