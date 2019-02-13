Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Mario D'Abbraccio
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Blackwood - Mario D'Abbraccio, on February 9, 2019, of Blackwood, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 65. Beloved husband of 45 years to Helen (nee McGhee). Dear brother of Michelina, Italo, Ida Mondi, Carlo, and Pietro and brother-in-law of Karen Haralson, Alfred Hindle Jr., Robert McGhee, and Deborah DiCrosta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9 to 10am Friday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mario's memory to Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
