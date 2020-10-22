1/1
Mario D. Patrizi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario D. Patrizi

Pennsauken, NJ - Mario D. Patrizi of Pennsauken, NJ, died October 21, 2020. Age 74. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Gugliotta). Loving father of Mario Patrizi (Vanessa); Michael Patrizi (Lori) and the late Mark Patrizi. Devoted grandfather of Taylor, Michael, Nicholas, Samantha, Lauren and Dominic. Mario was a proud 32 year retired firefighter in the city of Camden, NJ. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schetter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved