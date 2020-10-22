Mario D. Patrizi
Pennsauken, NJ - Mario D. Patrizi of Pennsauken, NJ, died October 21, 2020. Age 74. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Gugliotta). Loving father of Mario Patrizi (Vanessa); Michael Patrizi (Lori) and the late Mark Patrizi. Devoted grandfather of Taylor, Michael, Nicholas, Samantha, Lauren and Dominic. Mario was a proud 32 year retired firefighter in the city of Camden, NJ. Funeral services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.