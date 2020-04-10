|
Mario Joseph Loperfido
of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Merchantville and Haddonfield - Mario Joseph Loperfido of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Merchantville and Haddonfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maxine Mary Loperfido; his three children, Patti-jo Loperfido Gear (Tim), Joseph (Amy), and Gabrielle; five grandchildren, Olivia, Mario Joseph, Timothy, Aziz, and Sophia; sister Gloria Jenkins (Raymond); a close-knit circle of cousins; and many beloved nieces and nephews. His brother Vito predeceased him in April 1984.
Mario was born in Camden, NJ to the late Joseph Loperfido and Pasqualina (Pat) Martino Loperfido. He graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1956 and from Rutgers University with a Bachelor's degree in 1962 where he was an active member of the KSU fraternity. He established Eagle Business Forms in 1971 and worked there until he retired to Ocean City, NJ.
Mario, known for his warmth and deep friendships, will be dearly missed by friends and family.
Private Catholic burial at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Mourners may visit the graveside to pay their respects after the burial while respecting the constraints of social-distancing as outlined on the Calvary Cemetery website.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Mario's life will be scheduled at a later date, please check www.kainmurphy.com for updates.
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
Haddonfield, NJ
(856) 429-1945
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020