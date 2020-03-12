Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
1933 - 2020
Mario M. Marzili Obituary
Mario M. Marzili

Brick - On March 11, 2020, Mario, age 86, loving father of Sharon Ammann, Brian, Gregory (Denise), Thomas (Lisa), Gary (Jennette), and Dennis (Christy). Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and loving companion Ann Neary. Mario was a long time member of Barrington Ambulance Association and was an avid pilot and videographer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Sunday afternoon 1-2 pm with funeral services starting at 2:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
