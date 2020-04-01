Resources
Mario Polidoro


1927 - 2020
Mario Polidoro Obituary
Mario Polidoro

Somerdale - Mario R. Polidoro, age 92 years of Somerdale, NJ recently staying at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland NJ, passed away on March 31, 2020.

He was born at home in Philadelphia, PA on May 20, 1927. Son of the late Rocco and Elvera Polidoro. Predeceased by his sister, Ann Coco and brother Anthony Polidoro.

Mario was a US Navy Veteran. He worked as a Union Carpenter for over 50 years out of Local #393, retiring in 1992. Mario took great pride in his carpentry work, especially for his loving family and friends. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, enjoyed dancing, especially to Frank Sinatra's music, with his loving wife and daughters at all family occasions.

Mario was the epitome of a loving husband and father extraordinaire, and a friend to all. He will be dearly missed.

Beloved husband of 73 years to Pauline (née DeMarco). Mario is survived by his five children. Vera Smith (Harry), Lorraine Errickson (Steven), Mario Polidoro, Jr. (Mary), Anthony Polidoro (Stacy) and Paula Wimbleton (Paul). Loving grandfather of Yvette, Christi, Elizabeth, Suzanne, Joseph, Anthony, Scott, Samantha, Madison, Joseph and Domenic. Great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother in law to Elizabeth and John Cellini. Lifelong friend of Anthony Pestritto. Mario has many nieces and nephews.

Interment will take place privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Veterans Section, Berlin NJ. Services for Mario are being held privately due to the current health crisis caused by COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd Vineland, NJ 08360 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. To leave lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
