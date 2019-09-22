Services
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
the First Presbyterian Church
10 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Marion A. Chernoff


1936 - 2019
Marion A. Chernoff Obituary
Marion A. Chernoff

Marlton - Marion A. Chernoff (nee Koch), age 82 of Marlton passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born on September 28, 1936, she was a lifelong South Jersey resident. Marion was one of the first paralegals in our area and began her career with Fox Rothschild in Philadelphia. She was also an accomplished singer who performed with the Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia and the Choral Art Society of Philadelphia. Her choral performances had also included the accompaniment of the Philadelphia Orchestra on special occasions.

Wife of the late Jacob Chernoff; sister of the late Robert Koch; she is survived by her three loving children, Carolyn Rando, David Rando (Laurie), Richard Rando (Lisa); three beloved grandchildren, Angela, Collin, Marissa; a loving sister, Jeannie Wallace; her caring ex-husband, Frederic Rando; and two step-children, Gail Tomasco, Jarrel Chernoff.

Her memorial service will be celebrated 11 am, Friday, September 27th at the First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 am until time of service. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019
