Marion C. Stratton
Haddon Heights - Marion C. Stratton (nee Candelere) of Haddon Heights, passed away suddenly, on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Christopher Stratton (Lynette) and Dina Ziemba (Lawrence). Loving grandmother of Madeline, Margaret, William, Stanley, Caroline, Jacqueline and Jennette. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Marion worked for Thomas Scientific and Rohm and Haas. She was an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church and then Grace Episcopal Church. Marion loved to play Scrabble and other games with her grandchildren. Her tough exterior hid her kind and caring qualities. If you knew her, you knew that she had the kindest heart. Marion will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, www.ifchaddons.org
