Services
May Funeral Home
335 Sicklerville Road
Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-335-1461
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
1665 Derousse Avenue
Delair, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
1665 Derousse Avenue
Delair, NJ
View Map
Marion Collins Obituary
Marion Collins

Sicklerville - Collins, Marion, 73 years old -

(Nee - Busbee) Surrounded by her niece, great niece & nephew/Godson at home in Sicklerville, NJ, God Ordered Her Steps into Glory, Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is survived by, daughter, Kelly Collins, Grandchildren, Christian Shane Brooks, and Jourdan Collins. Five sisters, two brother in-laws; The Busbee sibling; Eunice Lois Wright, Eva Miller (Vincent), Barbara Nichols, Jean Busbee, & Mildred Busbee; three Godchildren, Angela Miller, Kimberly Mosely, & Gabriel Blackstone; caregivers, niece/nephew Shelly & Gabriel Blackstone, and great niece Brooke Blackstone-Jones, & and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1665 Derousse Avenue, Delair, NJ 08110 Viewing: 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. service - Interment Private- In lieu of flowers please send donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053 or Online donations to: www.samaritannj.org

Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 1, 2019
