Marion Collins
Sicklerville - Collins, Marion, 73 years old -
(Nee - Busbee) Surrounded by her niece, great niece & nephew/Godson at home in Sicklerville, NJ, God Ordered Her Steps into Glory, Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is survived by, daughter, Kelly Collins, Grandchildren, Christian Shane Brooks, and Jourdan Collins. Five sisters, two brother in-laws; The Busbee sibling; Eunice Lois Wright, Eva Miller (Vincent), Barbara Nichols, Jean Busbee, & Mildred Busbee; three Godchildren, Angela Miller, Kimberly Mosely, & Gabriel Blackstone; caregivers, niece/nephew Shelly & Gabriel Blackstone, and great niece Brooke Blackstone-Jones, & and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1665 Derousse Avenue, Delair, NJ 08110 Viewing: 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. service - Interment Private- In lieu of flowers please send donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053 or Online donations to: www.samaritannj.org
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 1, 2019