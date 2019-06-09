|
Marion Czyzyk
Haddon Township - Suddenly on June 5, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 82 years.
Beloved husband of 57 years to Barbara Czyzyk (nee Gleason). Dear father of Linda Czyzyk and David (Amy) Czyzyk. Loving grandfather of Corey and Louden. He is also lovingly survived by two sisters, Madeline Wells and Freida Litwa and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Czyzyk was a U.S. Air Force veteran and longtime employee of Siemens Corp., Cherry Hill, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday 11 AM to 12 Noon at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1 Union St. #301, Robinsville Twp., NJ 08691 ().
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019