Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Marion D. Cordier

Marion D. Cordier Obituary
Marion D. Cordier

Ocean City, NJ and Naples, FL - (nee Dickerson) On March 20, 2020; Age 96; of Ocean City, NJ and Naples, FL; Beloved wife of 50 yrs. to the late Ray H.; Devoted mother of Ray of Medford, NJ, David of Haddonfield, NJ, Lisa (Carl) Veit of Oceanview, NJ and Kimberlee (Dave) Burgo of Ocean City, NJ; Loving grandmother of 5, including Vienna Cordier; Great-grandmother of 3.

Marion was a longtime resident of Collingswood where she taught Business Practices at Collingswood HS for 35 years. She was an avid gardener.

Marion's family is planning a Memorial Service at a later date. Please check Kain-Murphy Funeral Services website for updated information. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marion may be made to a .

Kain-Murphy

Funeral Services of

Haddonfield

856-429-1945

www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
