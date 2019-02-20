|
Marion D. Latwinas
Strathmere - Marion Dorothy Latwinas, 78, of Strathmere, NJ, and Stuart, FL passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ to the late Fred and Dorothy Olt nee Sipp, she moved to Cape May County in 1995.
She loved sewing with her sisters and going out to eat. She also enjoyed doing crafts, going to the casinos, cooking and entertaining her family and friends.
Marion is survived by her loving husband of 61 years John J. Latwinas, her children John M. Latwinas of Marlton, NJ, Joanne Nelson (Rob) of Moorestown, NJ and Jennifer Eggers (Neal) of Melbourne, FL, her sister, Barbara Springer (Ed) of Wenonah, NJ and her brother, Fred Olt (Mary) of Hainesport, NJ; and her six grandchildren, Robert, Johnny, Katie, Haley, Adelin and Jack. She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Grace Price.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Givnish Funeral Home, 600 East Main St., Maple Shade, NJ, from 9:30 am - 10:30 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 am, followed by inurnment at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019