Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Mello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion De Mello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion De Mello Obituary
Marion de Mello

Erial - November 9, 2019, of Erial, NJ. Wife of Fernando de Mello. Mother of Marc de Mello and Lisa (Andrew) Kricun. Step mother of John de Mello. Grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Zachary, Alec, Max, Mariel and Sophia. Great grandmother of Caleb. Sister of Irving (Judy) Darchowsky. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 2:30 pm to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 pm. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lisa & Andrew Kricun. Contributions can be made to Penn Geriatric Medicine - Ralston Penn Center, 3615 Chestnut Street, Phila., PA 19104.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -