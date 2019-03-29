|
Marion E. Cicero
Mount Laurel - Marion E. Cicero, 91, of Mount Laurel, passed away on March 28th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Pennsauken for 45 years, before moving to Homestead in Columbus in 2005, and finally Mount Laurel in 2016. Marion was an avid knitter, and Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Her life was her children and grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as "Granny". She also loved vacationing at Lake George during the summertime with her family. She was a longtime employee of the Insurance Company of North America, and was also a member of the Gourmet Club, and the Knit Wits.
Wife of the late Robert A. Cicero, to whom she was married to for 55 years, and cousin of the late Millie Row, she is survived by her loving children, Robert A. Cicero, Jr. and his wife Debbie, of Sewell, and Susan Taylor and her husband Ralph, of Eastampton, grandchildren Matthew (Cathy), Heather, Megan, Jaclyn, and Joshua, and a great-grandchild, Cassidy.
Calling hours will be held on Monday April 1, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral Service will begin at 8:00pm with Pastor Paul Zazzo officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice (samaritannj.org). www.perinchief.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 29, 2019