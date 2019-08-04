|
|
Marion E. Consalvi
West Berlin, NJ - Marion E. Consalvi (nee Laginestra), age 94, of West Berlin, NJ, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Consalvi. Loving mother of Thomas (Kathy) Consalvi. Proud grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Michael (Dolly) Laginestra, and Phyllis Jeffries. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Marion was born in West Berlin, NJ and was a lifelong resident of the town. She was a parishioner of St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin, NJ. Marion was a longtime committeewoman with the Camden County Democratic Committee. She was a past president of West Berlin Senior Citizens Club, whose building is named in her honor. In her free time, Marion enjoyed walking the outside booths at the Berlin Auction.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and again on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday at St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the , www.act.alz.org/donate. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019