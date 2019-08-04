Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Consalvi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion E. Consalvi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion E. Consalvi Obituary
Marion E. Consalvi

West Berlin, NJ - Marion E. Consalvi (nee Laginestra), age 94, of West Berlin, NJ, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Consalvi. Loving mother of Thomas (Kathy) Consalvi. Proud grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Michael (Dolly) Laginestra, and Phyllis Jeffries. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Marion was born in West Berlin, NJ and was a lifelong resident of the town. She was a parishioner of St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin, NJ. Marion was a longtime committeewoman with the Camden County Democratic Committee. She was a past president of West Berlin Senior Citizens Club, whose building is named in her honor. In her free time, Marion enjoyed walking the outside booths at the Berlin Auction.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and again on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday at St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the , www.act.alz.org/donate. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now