Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pennsauken - Marion E. Dunbar (Keys), 91, a lifelong resident of Pennsauken, NJ passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, March 4, 2019.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Phil Dunbar; 2 children, Jackie McBeath, and Gary Dunbar and his wife, Chris; 4 grandchildren, Kathryn McBeath, John McBeath and his wife Lauren, Kimberlee Bittle and her husband, Michael, and Kari Dunbar. Marion was also a great-grandmother to Claire, Ella, Noah, Tobias, and Georgia.

A gathering of family and friends for Marion E. Dunbar will be held at Givnish of Maple Shade at 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9am-10:30am. Following the visitation and memorial service, the interment for Marion will take place at Bethel Cemetery at 1620 Cove Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08110. To share your fondest memories of Marion, please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marion's name to the Virtua Foundation at https://foundation.virtua.org/donate
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019
