Marion Goldsmith Klarman
Philadelphia - Marion Goldsmith Klarman
Died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday May 5th at age 101. Married for over 49 years, Marion and the late Otto Klarman produced 4 children, the late Ronald Klarman, April Apfelbaum, Edward Klarman, and Cindy Fabbioli; she adored her 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Marion graduated High School at 91 after raising a family, living through the Depression, surviving a 1000 -year flood which forced her departure via a Salvation Army rowboat all while helping to support her family. The beloved matriarch of the family, Marion outlived her 5 siblings, her in-laws, her out-laws and most of her friends. She will live on in the hearts of many. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday, May 7th beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, INC.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva details will be announced Tuesday at the services. Contributions can be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, www.fpwr.org or Holy Redeemer Hospice, www.holyredeemer.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 6, 2019