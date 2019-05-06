Services
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
10:30 AM
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Marion Goldsmith Klarman Obituary
Marion Goldsmith Klarman

Philadelphia - Marion Goldsmith Klarman

Died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday May 5th at age 101. Married for over 49 years, Marion and the late Otto Klarman produced 4 children, the late Ronald Klarman, April Apfelbaum, Edward Klarman, and Cindy Fabbioli; she adored her 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Marion graduated High School at 91 after raising a family, living through the Depression, surviving a 1000 -year flood which forced her departure via a Salvation Army rowboat all while helping to support her family. The beloved matriarch of the family, Marion outlived her 5 siblings, her in-laws, her out-laws and most of her friends. She will live on in the hearts of many. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday, May 7th beginning 10:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, INC.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva details will be announced Tuesday at the services. Contributions can be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, www.fpwr.org or Holy Redeemer Hospice, www.holyredeemer.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 6, 2019
