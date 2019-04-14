Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Harmon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Harmon Obituary
Marion Harmon

Kirkwood - Marion D. Harmon (nee Reagle) age 88 of Kirkwood, NJ passed away on April 11, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Francis (Bud) Harmon and her son David W. Harmon. She is survived by her son Dale Harmon (Kay) of Sicklerville, a brother, David Reagle (Barbara) a sister Janet Elling, her grandchildren, Lenore, Julia, Kimberly, Jessica and her great grandchildren, Jamie, Alice. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her favorite niece Jeanne.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now