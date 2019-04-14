|
|
Marion Harmon
Kirkwood - Marion D. Harmon (nee Reagle) age 88 of Kirkwood, NJ passed away on April 11, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Francis (Bud) Harmon and her son David W. Harmon. She is survived by her son Dale Harmon (Kay) of Sicklerville, a brother, David Reagle (Barbara) a sister Janet Elling, her grandchildren, Lenore, Julia, Kimberly, Jessica and her great grandchildren, Jamie, Alice. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her favorite niece Jeanne.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 14, 2019