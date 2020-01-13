|
|
Marion L. Marshall
Audubon - On Jan. 10, 2020, Marion L. (nee Whitmer) 100 years of age, of Audubon, formerly of Maple Shade, and Mt. Laurel, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Theodore D. Sr. Devoted mother of Theodore D. Jr. (Susan), Kay Berryann (George), Deborah Hilbert( Bernard). She was also survived by 5 Grandchildren, and 7 greatgrandchildren.
She was a school teacher and guidance counselor for the Maple Shade School District for many years. She was a member of Grace Bible Church, 822 S. Church Street, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, and VBS Volunteer. She studied classical dancing which stayed with her the rest of her life. She was a seamstress, crafter, and enjoyed tatting handmade pieces. She was a volunteer with the chaplaincy program at the former Burlington County Hospital in Mt. Holly, NJ.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17th,2020 from 10-11:00 AM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. The funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions in her name may be made to Grace Bible Church at the above address. Condolences may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020