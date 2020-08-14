Marion Pepino
Dover, DE - (nee-Hall), formerly of Cherry Hill, age 81, on August 12, 2020.
Wife of the late Joseph Pepino. Survived by her children, Tracy (Steven) Harski (nee-Donovan) and Michael (Danielle) Donovan; grandchildren, Zachary Harski, Stephanie Harski, Caitlin Donovan, and Tyler Donovan; friend, Mary Jenzano; and her beloved dog, Paco.
Formerly from San Jose, California. Marion also went to Boston University, graduated from Rowan, and received her Master's in Special Education from the College of NJ. She taught at Glen Landing Middle School. Marion enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Association
