1/
Marion Pepino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Pepino

Dover, DE - (nee-Hall), formerly of Cherry Hill, age 81, on August 12, 2020.

Wife of the late Joseph Pepino. Survived by her children, Tracy (Steven) Harski (nee-Donovan) and Michael (Danielle) Donovan; grandchildren, Zachary Harski, Stephanie Harski, Caitlin Donovan, and Tyler Donovan; friend, Mary Jenzano; and her beloved dog, Paco.

Formerly from San Jose, California. Marion also went to Boston University, graduated from Rowan, and received her Master's in Special Education from the College of NJ. She taught at Glen Landing Middle School. Marion enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Due to Covid-19, services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Association (www.act.alz.org/donate)

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eichel Funeral Home, Pennsauken, NJ. Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved