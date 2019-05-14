|
|
Marion S. Cucinotta
Cherry Hill - (nee Stannard) On May 11, 2019; age 75 years.
Beloved wife of 55 years to Robert P.; Devoted mother of Robert J. (Bennah), Elizabeth (Justin) Koniz, and Patricia (John) Boyle; Loving grandmother of Angela (William) Belloff, Christina Rickabaugh, Ryan and Kyle Boyle and great grandmother of William and Ezra Belloff; Dear sister of Adele Hook, Dorothy Stannard and the late Catherine Ewan.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Interment services will be handled privately at the convenience of the family. Info, condolences and guestbook at
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019