Marjorie Ann Atkinson (nee Lowe)
Woodbury - Marjorie Ann Atkinson (nee Lowe), 83, of Woodbury, passed away on May 28, 2020. Marge was born in Paterson, NJ and has resided in Woodbury since 1968. A graduate of Springfield College, she married fellow student John Peter Atkinson two weeks after commencement, in June of 1958. The couple settled in Florida when John joined his father's business. Marge launched her long and dedicated career in education that year when she taught physical education in St. Petersburg before becoming a mother. The growing family relocated to Woodbury in 1968 to be closer to her parents.
John and Marge's arrival in Woodbury marked the beginning of 49 consecutive years with an Atkinson in the Woodbury school system: her children, grandchildren & Marge herself. But that tells just part of the story of her all-consuming love for the city and its schools. She treated the school like her second home and the students like her extended family. A one-time substitute teacher who amassed tremendous and varied staff experience, she retired in 2007 after 30-year career. Working under five different superintendents, Marge received several of the system's "unsung hero" awards.
Marge is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, John, five children John (Ann) Atkinson II, Jeffrey (Kelley) Atkinson, Steven Atkinson, Tracey (Joe) Atkinson Tyson & Janet (Jim) Atkinson Fellon; 8 grandchildren Douglas, Elizabeth, Matthew, David, Lisa, Emily, Hannah & Kyla and sister Marilyn Murphy of Plainsboro. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred & Jenny Lowe of Cranbury; brothers Al & Charles Lowe and sister Emily Metcalf.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian Church at Woodbury where Marge was honored as a 50-year member 67 S. Broad St. Woodbury, NJ 08096 or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Memories & condolences shared at daviswagner.com.
Published in Courier Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.