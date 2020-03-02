|
|
Marjorie Ann (Margie) Stein
South Seaville - Marjorie Ann (Margie) Stein, 85, peacefully passed away at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center in Oceanview on February 28, 2020. Margie was born in Camden, lived in Pennsauken and graduated from Merchantville High School. She was a teller for Merchantville Bank, First Fidelity Bank, and, in the summers while staying in Strathmere, she worked at the Sea Isle Bank. Margie also worked as a teacher's aide in the Pennsauken school system and retired from the Better Business Bureau in the late 1990s. Margie was an active member of her high school reunion committee for many years and a member of the Merchantville Eastern Star for 60 years. She was also a member and Sunday school teacher at Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville and became an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City upon moving to Strathmere, then to South Seaville in 2005. Margie enjoyed sewing and she loved cooking, especially large family Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas cookies, and her famous current bread, as well as preparing a memorable spread of refreshments and tea sandwiches for a variety of occasions. Margie is survived by her daughter Sue Slotterback (Jerry), son Hugh (Patty), granddaughter CariAnne Slotterback, grandcat and couch buddy Monty, grandson-in-law George Henry II (Mary Ellen), great-grandchildren George Henry III (Stephenie) and Felicia Henry, and great-great grandchildren George Henry IV, Lucian, and Reilly Ann. She is also survived by cousins Barry Toms (Kay) and Donna Walter Banner (Richard). Margie was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Peg Cox. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, 08223 where friends may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Arlington Park Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Autumn Lake Heathcare Center at Oceanview, 2721 Route 9, Oceanview, NJ, or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave, Ocean City, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020