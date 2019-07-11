|
Marjorie B Cutler
Buena - Marjorie B. Cutler (nee Bennett), 74, of Buena, NJ formerly of Somerdale on July 8, 2019. Marjorie is survived by her husband of 52 yrs.; James S. Cutler, Sr.,2 children; Kathryn C. Maddox & James S. Cutler, Jr. (Jackie), 2 sisters; Marty Hughes (Bill) & Joan Schrock (Bob), Sister in-law; Georgia Troop (Lee) as well as several nieces & nephews
Her memorial service will be conducted at 12 Noon on Monday July 15th at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 35 Madison Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. To e-mail condolences, tributes & to read the full obituary please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019