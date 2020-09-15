1/1
Marjorie Block Bodner
Marjorie Block Bodner

Boynton Beach - Marjorie Block Bodner, 76, passed away Thursday, September 10, in Boynton Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Mark, who passed away in June.

Margie was born in Camden, NJ, to Selma "Sis" and Herman Block. She graduated from Camden High School, Camden, NJ, and The College of New Jersey (Trenton State) with a degree in Speech Therapy.

A devoted teacher, Margie worked as a speech therapist for more than three decades, first in Camden City Schools and subsequently Fairfax County Public Schools, Fairfax, VA, from which she retired in 2003. Margie's outgoing nature, compassion, and openness about her own disability made her a role model for resiliency and resourcefulness. An avid sports fan, Margie loved watching her sons play hockey for many years, and never missed an opportunity to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles.

She is survived by sons Gerald (Melissa); Alex (Marina); brother Malcolm (Sandy); niece Rebecca (Chris); nephew Jeremiah (Stephanie); and grandchildren Sophie, Alex, and Alrik. Margie was the penultimate grandmother, spoiling and supporting her three grandchildren in everything they did. Her buoyant spirit, determination, and social streak live on in each of them as well as her beloved great nieces.

Funeral services were held in Florida on September 13. Donations in memory of Margie may be made to PAP Corps. Ponte Vecchio Chapter, 1911 E. Newport Center Drive, #107, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443. The Bodner family extends heartfelt thanks to friends near and far for their remembrances and kind words.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
